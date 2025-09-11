IndiGo to Resume Kathmandu Flights, Announces Special Relief Services

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing protest in Nepal, IndiGo has announced the resumption of its scheduled operations to Kathmandu, along with special relief flights aimed at assisting stranded passengers.

In an official travel advisory, IndiGo said that beginning September 11, it will operate four daily scheduled flights to and from Kathmandu. Additionally, the airline plans to operate two special relief flights on the same day, subject to regulatory clearances. These flights will be offered at special fares to ensure passengers can return home with ease.

"In these extraordinary times in Kathmandu, our priority is to reunite you with your loved ones. Starting September 11, IndiGo shall resume 04 daily scheduled flights to and from Kathmandu. In addition, subject to regulatory approvals, two special relief flights will operate the same day, dedicated to bringing our customers home safely," the airline said in a statement.

"To facilitate ease of travel, these relief flights will be offered at special fares. Your safety and peace of mind remain at the heart of every step we take. Stay tuned to our official channels for further updates," the statement further said.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the September 8 protest led by Gen-Z in Nepal has risen to 30, the Ministry of Health and Population announced on Wednesday evening.

Issuing a release, the Health Ministry stated that 1,033 injuries have been recorded nationwide, out of which 713 injured individuals have already been discharged, while 55 were referred to other facilities for further treatment. Another 253 patients remain newly admitted.

The Civil Service Hospital in Kathmandu is currently handling the largest caseload, treating 436 people. The National Trauma Centre is caring for 161 patients, and Everest Hospital is treating 109. In all, 28 hospitals across the country are providing care to those affected, the ministry added.

The protest under the banner of Gen-Z Nepal saw a spree of shooting by security forces as they tried to break into the parliament. Police indiscriminately fired upon protesters with live rounds, followed by tear gas.