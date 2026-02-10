IndiGo Boosts Pilot Reserves to Avoid Disruptions After FDTL Deadline

IndiGo has ramped up pilot availability and reserve planning ahead of the February 10 expiry of temporary relaxations on pilot rest norms, a move expected to minimise flight disruptions.

Government officials said the airline has increased its crew buffer from zero in December to about 3 per cent in February and improved its pilot-to-aircraft ratio, enhancing operational resilience as full Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules resume.

The changes follow a major operational crisis in December when the carrier cancelled more than 5,000 flights after breaching FDTL norms. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a record penalty of ₹22.2 crore and initiated accountability action against senior management. The regulator had then granted temporary exemptions from night-duty restrictions until February 10.

Operational planning has now moved to roughly seven crew sets per aircraft, with the February roster showing around 7.2 sets compared to 7.1 in January. The airline operates about 1,862 daily flights with an average block time of nearly four hours per trip. During the December disruptions, it had fewer than six crew sets per aircraft.

Officials said standby pilot levels have also been raised to at least 15 per cent, while surplus crew capacity has been added to cover last-minute absences and scheduling issues. IndiGo has additionally expanded its reserve pilot pool and maintained hiring to offset attrition.

Aviation ministry officials who reviewed the airline’s preparedness earlier this month said operations appear on track and expect minimal disruption once exemptions lapse and normal FDTL compliance resumes.