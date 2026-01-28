India's Smartphone Exports Cross Rs 1 lakh Cr in Apr-Aug FY26: Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said government efforts have led to an unprecedented growth in electronics manufacturing space with India becoming the second-largest nation globally in the field smartphone production and recording exports worth over Rs 1 lakh crore in the first five months of the current fiscal.

In a joint address to Parliament, she said that over 25 lakh new jobs have been created in the electronics manufacturing sector alone during the last 11 years and more than one crore youth have also been employed in IT services, electronics manufacturing, and Global Capability Centres with efforts of the government.

"Over the past 11 years, electronics production has increased sixfold. Today, it has reached the mark of Rs 11 lakh crore. India has become the second-largest nation in the field of mobile manufacturing. In the first five months 2025-26, India's smartphone export crossed Rs 1 lakh crore," Murmu said.

She said microchip is an important area for self reliance in future technology.

"For modern manufacturing and future technology, self-reliance in microchips is very important. In the year 2025, four new semiconductor manufacturing units have been approved. In the coming years 10 such factories are going to start their operations in India," Murmu said.

"With the enabling policies of my government, many new sectors are also emerging in the country," Murmu said.

The President said India has now become the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world.

"A decade ago, there were fewer than 500 startups in the country. Today, nearly two lakh startups have been registered, out of which about 50,000 new startups have been registered during the last year only," Murmu said.

She said over 20 lakh youth are working in India's startup network and there is at least one woman director in 45 per cent of these startups.

"In the past year, 4G and 5G network services have reached every corner of the country through more than one lakh mobile towers. The expansion of Digital India has introduced India as a major global hub of the creative economy worth thousands of crores," Murmu said.

She said India is shouldering major responsibilities in several global organisations with its extensive role and proactive engagement.

"Keeping in mind the future opportunities and challenges, India is also going to host a Global AI Impact Summit to bring the international community on a common platform. This too will prove to be a significant event for the world," Murmu said.