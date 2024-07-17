India's Ceremonial Outfits for 2024 Paris Olympics: A Tacky Disappointment





Looking at the Indian Olympic Uniform contrasted with Mongolia's.



Damn does everything we make have to look tacky I swear. You'd think at least the olympic ceremony would look at least refined. pic.twitter.com/yyi56Nmoe0 — Satvik Pendyala (@Satvik_Pen) July 14, 2024

As the world eagerly awaits the 2024 Paris Olympics, the unveiling of India's ceremonial outfits is the new hot potato. A man took to X to express his disappointment, going as far as comparing the Indian attire to the stunning uniforms of the Mongolian team.

During the Ceremonial send-off organized by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in New Delhi, the new kits, ceremonial dress, playing kit, performance shoes, and travel gear of the Indian team were unveiled. However, it seems that the design choices have left much to be desired.

The post, which has garnered over 7 lakh views and 8000 likes, has also attracted a flurry of comments from X users, many of whom echoed the sentiment expressed by the original poster.

One user commented, "It's giving an Independence Day function at school vibe." Another suggested, "Bharat has so many traditional dresses. Adapt any of these to create an aesthetic Olympic uniform. Give this as a competition to students at NIFT instead of established designers."

The criticism didn't stop there. A fourth person added, "Even the fabric is horrendous. When will the heads realise that investing more time, money, and better resources in this is a necessity? Get big clothing brands/companies to sponsor it, at least. This is how the country is represented; people need to take it seriously!"

However, not everyone shares the same opinion. One user wrote, "I actually think these look good. Someone explain what the issue is?"

In a follow-up post, the original poster criticised the design house responsible for the outfits, stating, "This was done by an actual 'design house'. Same design house that was designed at Ambani wedding for the Kardashians. If anything, it shows that these people don't care about representing the nation or creating a national design. Gave minimal effort and moved on to celebs."

The outfits, designed by Tarun Tahiliani-owned TASVA, were showcased during a ramp walk by confident athletes at the send-off ceremony. The collection also included playing kits designed by JSW Inspire and performance shoes and travel gear by PUMA.

Netizens were quick to voice their disappointment, with one user lamenting, "Probably every district in India has its own saree/clothes tradition. Why do we always go with this generic sh*t with questionable quality?"

Another user sarcastically commented, "gives a cringe 'kehte hai humko pyaar se indiawale' vibes," while another simply stated, "Don't get me started on team India olympic uniforms. lazy and uninspired."

In a country that boasts a rich textile heritage and traditional designs, the choice of "generic shit with questionable quality" has left many questioning the decision-making process. As one user suggested, "Bharat has so many traditional dresses. Adapt any of these to create an aesthetic Olympic uniform. Give this as a competition to students at NIFT instead of established designers."

The controversy over India's Olympic ceremonial costumes for 2024 in Paris underscores the need for a more deliberate and inclusive strategy to reflect the country's rich cultural variety and creative talent. India's fashion choices will be a reflection of its pride and identity as the world observes. Whether the ruling class will give in to popular pressure for a uniform that is more aesthetically beautiful and culturally appropriate is yet to be seen.