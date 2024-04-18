Indians in Flood-hit Dubai Recount ‘Terrible Times’

Hyderabad: Incessant rains that began on Monday, the heaviest in 75 years, have severely affected normal life in Dubai and parts of UAE, which have been marooned ever since. With reports of many Indians also being impacted by rains, Deccan Chronicle contacted several of them for a first-hand feedback regarding the ground realities.

It was reported that when the Dubai airport was shut down for 30 minutes, several flights were diverted. However, Dubai-bound flights from Hyderabad were not affected, according to airline sources.



The social media widely circulated footage of the flooding and peoples grievances. These raised concerns back home among families and friends of Indians living in the UAE, especially in Dubai.



Rafi, residing in Muteena, Dubai, said, “The heavy rains engulfed the entire city. The climate turned little sunny on Wednesday. Several parts were hit by hailstorm; food delivery apps and most shops remained closed and only essentials were available. People have to move through hip-high water to get provisions. Most of the industrial areas are waterlogged. People from Sharjah and other areas were unable to report for work. Most offices and business establishments have asked their employees to work from home till Sunday. There are several areas which are without a proper drainage system.”



Jithendran Nellayi Parambil, resident of Amwaj island, Bahrain, said, “The capital city Manama is badly affected. However, home delivery services are available. The major issue right now is traffic jams. Educational institutions have been given holidays till Sunday. The authorities are gradually clearing the issues.”



Barlow George from UAE said “We were asked to come to work as I am into essential services. The water levels on the roads were hip-high in most of the areas. People are braving the conditions to get their groceries.”



