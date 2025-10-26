Indian-Origin Woman Attacks Husband in US for Not Cleaning House

Chandraprabha Singh, a 44-year-old teacher assistant at Endhaven Elementary School, was arrested after allegedly cutting her husband, Arvind Singh, with a knife during an argument over household chores. The incident occurred on October 12 at their apartment in the Ballantyne area of Charlotte, according to reports.

Singh has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury. Police said she “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously” injured her husband, who was hospitalized with a serious but non-fatal neck injury, according to reports.

In a statement to investigators, Singh claimed the injury was accidental, saying she was preparing breakfast and turned around with a knife in her hand, unintentionally cutting her husband. Arvind Singh, however, told that she “purposely attacked him with the knife” out of frustration over cleaning the house.

Singh was initially denied bond but later released after posting $10,000. She has been ordered to have no contact with her husband.