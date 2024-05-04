More victims likely to sue AstraZeneca

Days after AstraZeneca, the world’s largest vaccine maker accepted that its vaccine associated with COVID-19 can cause blood clots in rare cases. An Indian couple is trying to sue them and their Indian manufacturer ‘Serum Institute of India’ (SII) for their daughter’s alleged death after taking a vaccine in 2021.



This pharmaceutical company is being sued over its claims that the COVID-19 vaccine, called Cov ishield in India which was developed with Oxford University and caused the death of several people and serious injuries, including ‘Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) which causes low blood platelet count and blood clots.

Venugopalan Govindan, the father of the girl took to X and wrote, “This admission of AZ is too late and has come after so many lives have been lost (sic).”

“The manufacturer Serum Institute of India, the Government who advertised these vaccines throughout the nation at huge expense to exchequer as 'safe and effective' without sufficient data (and when data emerged about the adverse events from around the world, they chose not to stop the rollout or at least sensitize people and medical fraternity about it), the regulatory bodies that approved it and subsequently didn't intervene to stop it when data emerged about the dangers, are all culpable in the death of my daughter and countless others who have died after taking this so-called vaccine,” Govindan added.

He further wrote that Both the Government and Serum Institute knew at least in February 2021 itself when Mr Dilip Lunawat contacted them multiple times and they were aware of her death on March 1st from the complications from Vaccine. If the Govt /SII /Monitoring authorities had acted with alacrity as the European government did, neither my death nor any of the other 7 victims who died later in that year would have died.

Govindan further added “If sufficient remedies aren't obtained, for the sake of justice and to prevent the recurrence of this atrocity that was perpetrated in the name of public health, we will file fresh cases against any and all of those perpetrators because of whose actions the deaths of our children ensued. Eight of the victims' families have connected and I am echoing the common sentiments of all of us."