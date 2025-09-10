Indian Airlines Cancel Kathmandu Flights for Second Day

New Delhi: Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and SpiceJet cancelled their flights to and from Kathmandu on Wednesday as the city's airport remains closed amid unrest in the neighbouring nation.In a statement, Air India said its flights to and from Kathmandu on September 10 have been cancelled as the airport continues to remain closed. "We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates".

The Tata Group-owned airline operates a total of 12 flights to and from Kathmandu.

In a post on X, IndiGo said that following the extension of the airport closure in Kathmandu, all flights to and from the city will remain cancelled until 1800 hours on September 10.

"We fully understand the uncertainty this may cause and want to assure you that flexible options remain open. We continue to extend waivers on rescheduling and cancellations for travel to and from Kathmandu until September 12, applicable for bookings made on or before September 9.

"While operations are on hold, our teams are actively coordinating with the relevant authorities and remain fully prepared to restore services as soon as permissions are granted," the carrier said.

Air India Express cancelled its services to the Nepalese city on Wednesday.

"In view of the prevailing situation in Nepal, we are offering guests booked to travel to or from Nepal up to 17th September 2025, the support and flexibility to freely reschedule their journeys to any future travel date with a complete waiver of change fees or any fare difference.

Alternatively, guests who elect to cancel their bookings for these dates would receive a full refund to their original mode of payment or travel agent," the airline said in a statement.

Air India Express also said that its operations to and from Nepal remain unhindered beyond tomorrow.

SpiceJet, on Tuesday, said it was cancelling its flights connecting Kathmandu for Wednesday.

On Tuesday also, Indian airlines cancelled some of their flights connecting Kathmandu.

The Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew to quell possible violence under the guise of protests, a day after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive anti-government demonstrations.