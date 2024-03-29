India-US Naval exercises as “bridge of friendship”

KAKINADA: The India-US naval exercises were jointly held at the Kakinada Coast, as part of the ongoing sea phase of Bilateral HADR Ex Tiger Triumph 2024 in the Bay of Bengal, on Thursday.

This was aimed at bridging the friendship between the countries, it was officially stated here.

The Indian Army contingent comprising one battalion is taking part in the second edition of the Tri Services India-US Amphibious exercise, ‘Ex Tiger Triumph 2024’, along with the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

The 14-day exercise, which commenced on March 18, was being conducted in two phases with the Harbour Phase at Visakhapatnam, followed by the Sea Phase in Kakinada.

The primary focus of the exercise is to enhance interoperability, strengthen bilateral relations, and refine capabilities in Humanitarian Aid Disaster Relief (HADR) and sub-conventional operations.

The exercise has witnessed amphibious capabilities of the Indian Army in both unconventional and sub-conventional scenarios.

The Indian Army was represented in the exercise by an integrated battalion group, with a strength of 700 army personnel, showcasing newly procured inducted weapons and state-of-the art technological infusions.

The exercise also includes Subject Matter Expert exchanges, cross-board visits of Indian and US troops and friendly sports matches to foster camaraderie among the troops.

The joint training exercise with US defence forces demonstrated interoperability, joint operations, capabilities and intelligence sharing between the two countries.

The Indian Army contingent was represented by components from infantry, mechanized infantry, para SF, Artillery, Engineers and other supporting arms apart from assorted systems of multiple drones, Anti-drone equipment etc.

The harbour phase included communication checks to ensure seamless coordination between the participating forces.

Personnel from both countries exchanged visits to each others’ ships, fostering mutual understanding and collaboration. These interactions not only strengthened interpersonal bonds but also facilitated the exchange of best practices and operational techniques, the official statement said.