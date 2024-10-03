India, US Explore Tech and R&D Collaboration

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that India discussed with its US counterpart on the prospects of tech and research and development collaboration in various sectors. The minister’s statement comes after he met US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on the sidelines of the India-US CEO Forum.

“Our discussions focused on prospects of tech and R&D collaboration in critical sectors such as defence, space, semiconductors, telecom, AI and clean energy. We also discussed opportunities for US investments in upcoming 20 industrial cities in India to foster mutual growth,” the minister posted in X.

Earlier in the day, Mr Goyal held a series of meetings with US business leaders in New York to seek investments in India. He chaired a roundtable discussion with young CEOs and entrepreneurs of Indian origin in New York organised by the Consulate General of India.

“During the meetings, the minister also discussed opportunities for collaboration to position India as a global manufacturing hub and invited the investors to increase their commercial and trade footprints in India,” the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The commerce minister met chief operating officer of BlackRock Robert Goldstein, chairman and CEO of Systems Technology Group Anup Popat, CEO of Tillman Holdings Sanjiv Ahuja, chief executive officer of C4V Shailesh Upreti, and Janus Henderson Investors CEO Ali Dibadj.

In another meeting, the minister also emphasised the government's commitment to improving ease of doing business, infrastructure development, IPR (intellectual property rights) reforms, and prioritising manufacturing sectors through appropriate incentive schemes.