India Test-Fires Agni-Prime Missile from Rail-Based Mobile Platform

25 Sept 2025 9:35 AM IST

This next generation missile is designed to cover a range of up to 2,000 kilometres and is equipped with various advanced features

India has successfully carried out test firing of Agni-Prime missile from a rail-based mobile launcher system (X.com/@rajnathsingh)

New Delhi: India has successfully carried out test firing of Agni-Prime missile from a rail-based mobile launcher system, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday. This next generation missile is designed to cover a range of up to 2,000 kilometres and is equipped with various advanced features.

This is the first-of-its-kind launch carried out from specially designed rail-based mobile launcher. It has the capability to move on rail network allowing users to have cross-country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility, he said in an X post.


