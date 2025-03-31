India steps up quake relief operations in Myanmar

New Delhi: India intensified its humanitarian efforts in earthquake-hit Myanmar on Monday, stepping up relief and rescue operations under 'Operation Brahma.' Indian rescue teams, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), have been deployed to assist thousands of Buddhist monks trapped or affected by the disaster.

NDRF teams began rescue operations at the 'U Hla Thein' monastery, where approximately 170 monks remain stranded. Relief supplies are also being provided to around 2,000 Buddhist monks who, although safe, lack basic amenities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised India's role as a first responder in the region during emergencies, recalling India's prompt response during the Nepal earthquake nearly a decade ago. Modi reiterated India's commitment to assisting neighbouring countries in times of crisis.

Myanmar experienced devastating twin earthquakes last Friday, with the first measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale, resulting in extensive damage and reportedly claiming around 1,700 lives.

Five Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft landed in Yangon and Naypyitaw on Sunday, delivering humanitarian aid, disaster relief supplies, and medical teams, including the 60 Para Field Ambulance. Indian Army personnel have begun establishing medical facilities, notably in Naypyitaw, to provide essential healthcare.

Indian teams are expected to assist in rescue operations at the severely damaged Sky Villa complex, where four 11-storey towers collapsed, impacting both local residents and foreign nationals. Myanmar authorities will advise on further deployment locations, including the historic Mandalay Palace, Maha Muni Pagoda, and the MIIT complex.

On Monday, Indian authorities handed over relief materials to Myanmar’s State Mahanayak Committee, a prominent religious body in the country. Indian teams are also supporting members of the local Indian community with food and accommodation.

According to the Indian Army, a convoy comprising 110 personnel from the Indian Army Field Hospital, 13 NDRF members, and essential medical supplies is en route to Mandalay. The convoy, escorted by the Myanmar Army, is expected to reach Mandalay by Monday afternoon.

Earlier on Sunday, a preliminary team consisting of Indian Army Field Hospital personnel and NDRF members arrived in Mandalay to coordinate relief operations with local authorities, including Mandalay Division’s Chief Minister and Lt Gen Myo Moe Aung, Myanmar's lead humanitarian coordinator. Preparations are ongoing to activate a non-operational 200-bed hospital at the Old Mandalay Airfield to provide immediate medical care to the earthquake victims.