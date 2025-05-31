India Misses Miss World Crown, Nandini Gupta Fails to Make it to Top 8

Hyderabad: India's Miss World contestant Nandini Gupta was eliminated before she could reach top 8 at the 72nd Miss World contest on Saturday, being held in Hyderabad.



If Gupta had won the pageant, she would have been the seventh one from India to take the crown. Manushi Chillar was the last to win in 2017.





The first Miss World from India was Reita Faria, who won the crown in 1966. Incidentally, she was also the first Asian Miss world.



Aishwarya Rai won the crown in 1994, Diana Hayden in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999, and Priyanka Chopra in 2000.



