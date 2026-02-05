India, Israel Ties Built on Values

Hyderabad: Israel continues to look to deepen its ties with India, not just in terms of nation to nation through joint projects aimed at development, but also people to people, and offers continuing, as well as new opportunities for India to be part of Israel’s growth.

During a free-wheeling conversation with Deccan Chronicle on Wednesday, Guy Nir, the spokesperson for the Embassy of Israel in New Delhi, said “Israel’s ties with India are multifaceted, and our nations trust each other. Our relationship also is built on values we bring to each other. India is a true friend of Israel.”

Nir, responding to a question on existential threats that Israel believes it faces, and in the wake of the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the uncertainties that they bring, said, Israel does not want a conflict but if one is imposed on it, then it will finish it. Israel remains as secure a nation as it had been, and has the abilities to face, and overcome any threat it may face if the ongoing tensions in the region escalate into a conflict, he said.

He, however, made it clear that despite the challenging environment around Israel, the country remains a safe place for its people, and for international workers. “For instance, there are many Indians who work in Israel, and in the days to come, we look forward to Indian companies becoming part of its around $2 billion infrastructure development push within that country. “Before October 7, 2023, there were some 20,000 Indian workers, either in the construction industry, or working as caregivers. The number has now risen to around 40,000 and is looking to increase these opportunities further. Since Israel has a policy of treating foreign workers on the same footing as a citizen, in terms of wages and benefits. Everyone gets access to the same level of security and safety and this does not make a distinction whether you are an Israeli national or a foreigner,” he said.

India, he said, is a trusted partner for Israel, and the ties further deepened and became stronger after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to that country in 2017. “For instance, India is the only country that has a ‘Water Attache’ at an Israel embassy in the world, a position that came after Prime Minister Modi’s famous walk on the beach with our Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," Nir said. In addition to defence related ties, Israel has been partnering with India on agriculture development and water usage, which is one of the key areas of cooperation. Of the 34 centres of excellence set up in India as part of the Indo-Israel Agriculture Project, two are in Telangana, and two in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Nir said Israel acknowledges that it faces existential threats which includes a nuclear powered Iran, and the others being any state that does not want Israel to exist. “We hope that the Board of Peace US President Donald Trump has initiated, will help in guiding the region into an era of peace and peaceful co-existence,” he said.