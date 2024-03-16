India General Election 2024 Dates: Lok Sabha, 4 Assembly Election Dates

New Delhi: The Election Commisssion of India announced the schedule of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.



The tenure of the current Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new house will have to be constituted before that. Addressing a press conference, Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner said, "The entire election machinery has heen trained on all aspects of elections."





There are 95 crore registered voters in India and 10.5 lakh polling stations will be set up manned by 1.5 crore polling officials and security officials. This will be a true festival of democracy, said the CEC saying 55 lakh EVMs and 4 lakh plus vehicles will be used for the polling.



Over the years, we have seen peaceful and violence-free polls in India, said the CEC.



Here are some statistics:



Of the 96.8 crore total electors

49.7 crore are male voters

47.1 crore female voters

1.8 crore first time voters

88.4 lakhs PWD

19.1 lakh service electors

82 lakhs 85+ age voters

48,000 transgender

19.74 crore young voters (in the age group of 20-29)

2.18 lakhs Centenarians



We are also taking steps to make this election environment-friendly. We are working on reducing wastage, said the CEC.

Ahead of elections for 18th Lok Sabha, the Commission emphasised a festive and peaceful voting environment. The Commissions’ efforts have yielded positive outcomes in past elections including reduced repolls, campaign clutter, & swift action against misinformation, said the CEC. He also vowed the election body's commitment to fair and transparent elections. Stating that the ECI is committed and has put in place measures to deal with the disruptive challenges, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that the daunting challenges in conducting free and fair elections are four-fold, the 4Ms: muscle, money, misinformation, and MCC violations. Rajiv Kumar said that to curb the flow of illicit money, ECI held extensive reviews with enforcement agencies.

"In the 2022-23 election cycle, cash seizure surged over 800% to Rs 3,400 crore in 11 states compared to five years ago. Enforcement agencies are directed to crackdown on illicit money, liquor, drugs, and freebies, staying vigilant against disruptive methods," he stated.







