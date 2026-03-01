India Urges Restraint Amid Deep Concern Over Iran Strikes

New Delhi: India on Saturday said it was “deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region” following joint US-Israel strikes on Iran, and emphasised that “sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected”.

In a statement issued in the evening, New Delhi urged “all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians” and said that “dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues”.

The government said Indian missions in the region were in touch with nationals and had issued advisories asking them to remain vigilant and follow local security guidance. Earlier in the day, India advised its nationals in Iran and Israel to exercise caution. It had earlier this week asked all Indian nationals in Iran to leave the country in view of the evolving security situation.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran urged nationals to avoid unnecessary movement and remain indoors. “In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible,” it said, advising citizens to monitor updates and remain in contact with the mission. Estimates last month indicated over 9,000 Indians were in Iran.

The Indian Embassy in Israel also advised nationals to “exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times”. It urged them to adhere to safety instructions issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command, remain close to designated shelters and avoid non-essential travel. The mission asked nationals to monitor official announcements and contact the embassy in Tel Aviv in case of emergency. Reports suggest the Indian diaspora in Israel numbers over 40,000.

Amid the escalating situation, airlines suspended services to the region. IndiGo temporarily cancelled flights to and from the Middle East till 0000 hrs IST, citing evolving airspace restrictions. Services to destinations including Dubai, Jeddah, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Bahrain, Sharjah, Kuwait and Ras Al-Khaimah were affected.

Air India also suspended all West Asia-bound flights, stating it would review operations based on the security environment. The airline diverted its Delhi-Tel Aviv flight AI139 on February 28 back to India following the closure of Israeli airspace. The Boeing 777 aircraft returned while over Saudi airspace, according to flight tracking data.