India Clinches Champions Trophy with Win Over NZ

AP
9 March 2025 10:28 PM IST

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the Champions Trophy final, securing another global title with Rohit Sharma's 76-run knock

India's KL Rahul and R Jadeja celebrate after their win against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final cricket match, in Dubai, UAE on Sunday. India won by 4 wickets to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. (Image: PTI)
Dubai: India's cricketers won another global trophy with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma led the chase with 76 off 83 balls and Lokesh Rahul’s unbeaten 34 helped India cross the finish line on 254-6 in 49 overs.

Half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell earlier helped New Zealand, which won the toss and chose to bat first, put on 251-7 in its 50 overs on a slow, two-paced Dubai wicket.

India won the Twenty20 World Cup final against South Africa last year .

All its matches were played in Dubai after the Indian government refused permission for its team go to official host Pakistan on security grounds


cricket news Champions Trophy 2025 rohit sharma 
International 
