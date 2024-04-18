Independent, VRP Candidates File Papers for Nizamabad LS

Nizamabad: Two candidates filed their papers as independents for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency here on Thursday to highlight specific problems. Rapelli Satyanarayana, a retired RTC employee, is in the fray to highlight the problems of TSRTC workers.

Bhukya Nandu of Raikal mandal in Jagtial district filed his papers as a candidate of the Vidyarthula Rajakiya Party (VRP).

Satyanarayana paid the security deposit of Rs 25,000. He listed Rs 17.9 lakh movable assets and Rs 12 lakh immovable assets on his name and spouse. There is no criminal case pending against him.

VRP candidate Bhukya Nandu has Rs 61 lakh movable assets and Rs 15.30 lakh immovable assets owned by himself and his spouse name. They have liabilities of Rs 65.9 lakh. No criminal cases pending against Nandu.

Belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, Nandu paid Rs 12,500 as security deposit.