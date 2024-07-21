Incessant rains throw normal life out of gear

Hyderabad: Incessant rains on Sunday flung normal life out of gear in several districts of Telangana. People in general and farmers in particular had a harrowing time after floodwater entered houses and inundated farmlands.



In Rangareddy district, vehicular movement and transportation were disrupted with passengers being forced to get down from vehicles and cross a stretch of road on foot after floodwater ran over it.



In Mulugu district, floodwater reached Jampanna Vagu. People in Medaram, Padmapuram, Vengalapuram, Kottur and Kalvapalli agencies were in fear due to heavy inflow of water to Jampanna Vagu.



District authorities kept a close watch on the situation after heavy floodwater reached Godavari at Bhadrachalam. Water level has already reached 43 feet while officials anticipate that it would reach 48 feet due to incessant rains in the upper catchment areas.



At least 15 villages would be impacted due to heavy water inflow into the Godavari River. Officials have taken measures to evacuate people from 15 villages to safer places.



Meanwhile, 14,000 cusecs of floodwater reached Sriram Sagar project in Nizamabad. While the total storage size of the project is 1,091 feet, water level has already reached 1,067 feet.



In Jurala project, floodwater reached the reservoir after authorities opened the gates of Almatti project due to heavy rains. Officials lifted six gates of the project to allow water to Srisailam.



Meanwhile, the weather department predicted moderate rains over many parts of Telangana on Monday while heavy rains will occur in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and other places.