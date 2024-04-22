In Rest, Jagan Finetunes YSRC Manifesto, More Promises Likely

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a break to his Memantha Siddham bus yatra and held discussions with senior leaders on the party’s election strategies and manifesto here on Monday.

The CM spent the day at his campsite in Madhurawada giving finishing touches to the election manifesto that he might release on April 26 or April 27. He would file his nominations at Kadapa on April 25.

Among those present were education minister Botsa Satyanarayana and regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy. The other senior leaders interacted with him online and gave their inputs.

The Chief Minister is aiming to add some more welfare schemes to the manifesto’s list of promises to the voters. These would be aimed at the lower segments of the society.

One such promise is likely to be subsidised cooking gas cylinders apart from further streamlining of the health services.

In the last elections, the Navaratnas figured in the manifesto and the YSRC government successfully implemented almost all of these promises in the last five years. In addition to these, some more promises that Jagan Mohan Reddy made as CM during his course of rule were also fulfilled, a senior leader said.

“The manifesto will address the basic requirements of the people,’’ said regional coordinator and Rajya Sabha member Y.V. Subba Reddy.

Talking to the media, Subba Reddy said the YSRC would seek votes based on the services and the welfare schemes delivered to the people so far.

After the Memantha Siddham bus yatra, the final campaigning would be organised in North Andhra. The CM would address public meetings in 15 Assembly constituencies in this final phase of the campaigning, he said.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister would resume his bus yatra from the Cricket Stadium at Madhurawada and reach Anandapuram junction where he will hold a meeting with social media hands. He will move to Jonnada in Vizianagaram district passing Tagarapuvalasa and have his lunch at Jonnada.

Jagan Mohan Reddy will address a public meeting at Chelluru village and pass through Chintalavalasa, Bhogapuram and Ranasthalam and reach Akkivalasa, where he would rest for the night.