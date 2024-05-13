Hyderabad: Despite conducive weather and several appeals to vote, the people in Hyderabad exhibited their indifference to the country’s electoral process by staying indoors or enjoying a long weekend with family. Though Monday was declared a holiday to make people participate in the country’s democratic process, the voters in Hyderabad were not ready to spare a couple of hours from the poll day.

As the polling closed in the evening, only four in every 10 Hyderabadi voters — 41.08 per cent — turned up at polling stations in the 24 Assembly constituencies that fall in the GHMC limits.

Even before the polls ended at 6 pm, commercial activity resumed in the city and people were seen crowding eateries. People were seen queuing up at a departmental store in Madhapur, while the polling booths in its vicinity hardly had any voters.

After 5 pm, dozens of vehicles were parked in front of Durgam Cheruvu, Malkam Chervu and other parks. But no such activity was witnessed at the polling stations, which were located in a five km radius of these famous recreational spots.

The polling stations at Jubilee Hills Road Number 10 (Gowtham Model School. near Gayatri Hills), Jubilee Hills Public School and MP Primary & ZP High School in Gachibowli wore a deserted look during the last hours of polls. The polling stations like Urdu Hall in Himayatnagar and Bhavans New Science College in Ramkote saw no activity.

According to Election Commission of India (ECI) data, Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency had seen a 39.17 per cent voter turnout, while Secunderabad witnessed 42.48 per cent.

The polling percentage in the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency, which covers the city’s famous IT corridor in addition to rural segments, was 53.15 per cent. However, the voting percentage in urban segments of this constituency — Serilingampally —was low at 41.7 per cent. In Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency, the polling percentage was 46.27 per cent.

In the city, the Assembly segment with lowest polling are Bahadurpura (34.19 per cent), followed by Nampally (37.30 per cent ) and Malakpet (37.84 per cent). In the recently held Assembly elections also, the lowest polling percentage was recorded in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, which covers Old City, and in Nampally that falls in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

The highest polling percentage in the city was recorded in Rajendranagar (50.54 per cent), Maheshwaram (49.77 per cent) and Quthbullapur (48.20 per cent). Though these Assembly segments fall within GHMC limits, they have dozens of hamlets that are located in city outskirts with rural populations.

While those who did not turn up at the polling booth disappointed the country, those who cast their vote expressed their joy in being active participants in the country’s democratic process.

“Every vote matters, voting makes the society better. It is ridiculous that some people do not cast their vote and later blame the government for everything,” said Dr Laxmi Divya, who cast her vote in Maharishi Vidya Mandir School, Kondapur.

As the voting percentage was less, the people with social consciousness voluntarily reached out to their neighbours to prod them to cast their vote on Monday afternoon.

Dr Shaimaa, a resident of AC Guards, said: “This is such an important duty of each and every one who is having a valid vote. This day will decide our fate for the next five years. It’s so disappointing. I guess these are the people who complain later if things won’t work accordingly.”

As other political specialists explained, Hyderabad is populated mostly by people who have their roots in Andhra Pradesh. Several of them have votes in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Such people left Hyderabad to exercise their right to vote at their native places, said Dr Anitha Reddy, former principal for Osmania affiliated college.

“Around 50,000, according to an estimate, seem to have left for Andhra Pradesh from Serilingampally and its surrounding areas alone. This will obviously reflect in the lower voter percentage,” she said.