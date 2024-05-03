Imposter Doctor Raided: Illegal Clinic Bust

Hyderabad: The TS Drugs Control Administration raided Vayu Clinic at Secunderabad after finding out that an imposter posing as a doctor, Pullagurla Venkateshwar Reddy, was running the establishment.

During the raid, officials found medicines worth `1.60 lakh, including antibiotics and steroids, stocked illegally at the clinic as well as fake doctor stamps and prescription books. Venkateshwar Reddy had been misleading patients with fake credentials and prescriptions, the officials said.

A police case has been filed against Venkateshwar Reddy for cheating, and investigations are still ongoing said the police.