IMD Warns of Heavy Rains in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: An upper air cyclonic circulation lay over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and extended upto 3.1 km above mean sea level, said a bulletin issued by IMD, Amaravathni on Friday.

The report said under the system's influence and its movement towards northwest direction, light to moderate rains are very likely at many places of south coastal AP and Rayalaseema from October 14 to October 16 and over north coastal AP during October 15 and October 16.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh on October 14, especially over Tirupati, Annamayya, Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam districts.

Isolated heavy to very rainfall likely over Tirupati, Annamayya and Nellore, heavy rainfall likely over Chittoor, Sri Satya Sai, YSR district, Anantapur, Nadyal,Prakasam, Bapatla,Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram on October 15 and isolated heavy rainfall likely over Sri Satya Sai, Anantapur, Kurnool, YSR dist, Prakasam,Bapatla, Krishna and West Godavari on October 16.

Senior scientist at IMD, Amaravathi Dr S Karunasagar said the formation of a low pressure area over south central Bay of Bengal, as predicted earlier, would be known on Saturday.