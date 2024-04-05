IMD Issues Heatwave Alert for Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra is staring at extreme heat conditions as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a yellow alert for a severe heatwave in the state.

“At present, we are expecting a heatwave in Marathwada and Vidarbha whereas in Mumbai the temperature is not in the category of a heatwave. In Marathwada, we are expecting thunderstorms on April 7 and 8. IMD has given the yellow alert,” said Sunil Kamble, the director of IMD Mumbai.

“We urge citizens to take basic precautions during the summer season, avoid going out between 12 pm to 4 pm if not necessary, stay hydrated, wear suitable clothing and seek medical attention promptly if feeling unwell due to heat or heatstroke,” he added.

According to IMD officials, during heatwaves, vulnerable populations like the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions are at heightened risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Prolonged periods of extreme heat can lead to dehydration and strain infrastructure like power grids and transportation systems.

However, the weather department has also predicted a thunderstorm in the Marathwada region on April 7 and 8. According to the IMD release, thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds and hailstorms are likely to pose a risk of damage to plantations, horticulture and standing crops.

“The trough/wind discontinuity runs from East Vidarbha to the Comorin area across interior Karnataka and interior Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, isolated light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada during 6th – 11th April,” the IMD release added.