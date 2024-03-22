Illegal Gold Seized at Tegur Checkpost

Dharwad: Officials at the Tegur Checkpost intercepted a KSRTC bus between Nippani and Gangavathi, seizing gold valued at Rs 38.50 lakh from a passenger around Thursday midnight.

The check post has been set up in the backdrop of general elections.



The interception took place on March 21 night around 11:35 PM, as per the district election officer. The passenger, hailing from Kolhapur, was found in possession of 778 grams of gold ornaments during the inspection. The individual was purportedly transporting the gold from Kolhapur to Sindhanur.



While the passenger presented a bill for the gold, upon scrutiny, officials discovered a discrepancy between the weight mentioned in the bill and the actual weight of the seized gold ornaments.



Subsequently, following legal procedures, an FIR was registered at Garaga Police Station.







