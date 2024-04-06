Illegal Buildings of Malla Reddy's Son Razed

Hyderabad: Former minister and BRS Medchal MLA Ch Malla Reddy faced another setback as officials from the Medchal municipality demolished illegal temporary structures reportedly belonging to his son Mahender Reddy.

The tin sheds, erected without municipal permission along the national highway in Medchal, were reportedly utilised for commercial purposes.

The demolition followed a complaint lodged by a Congress leader and comes on top of series of such events in the recent past. In March, revenue officials started a demolition drive at the Malla Reddy Aeronautical College in Dundigal, Medchal district, dismantling structures allegedly constructed on encroached land. An illegal road leading to the Malla Reddy Engineering College in Gundla Pochampally Municipality was demolished by revenue officials of Medchal-Malkajgiri district in March.