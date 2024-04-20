IIT-H Receives $9.6M from Tanushree Foundation Founder for Healthcare Innovation

Hyderabad: IIT Hyderabad has received $9.6 million funding from Sushant Kumar, founder of Tanushree Foundation and Eskeyn Ventures. The investment aims to empower the Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) at IIT-H to enhance development and adoption of innovative healthcare solutions as well as indigenise technology.

The CfHE, a nationally recognised healthcare technology business incubator, focuses on pioneering advanced solutions that can address the gaps in healthcare services.

"The infusion of these funds will allow us to accelerate our initiatives in medical devices and diagnostics," said Prof. B.S. Murty, IIT-H Director. He emphasised that medical devices and diagnostics are areas where significant supply and training gaps exist, which CfHE aims to bridge through focused programmes.

Several innovations emerged from CfHE: ArmAble, a neurorehabilitation device designed for stroke recovery, developed by BeAble Health Pvt Ltd; Nemocare Raksha, an IoT-enabled wearable device from Nemocare Wellness Pvt Ltdfocused on safeguarding neonates; Vaccine on Wheels, a platform from Jivika Healthcare Pvt Limited that has managed to extend vaccination services to over 2.5 million beneficiaries in remote areas over three years.