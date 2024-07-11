IISc to launch executive courses on AI, ML, DL

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will offer a series of executive education programmes in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL). The course is designed to extend IISc's educational offerings to individual learners, thus shaping the future workforce.

These programmes are meticulously crafted to equip learners with the Qmodern skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in today’s rapidly changing technological landscape. By blending academic rigour with practical knowledge, IISc aims to empower professionals to excel in their respective fields. The comprehensive approach not only enhances professional capabilities but also fosters a deep understanding of advanced technologies.The programme will be delivered by IISc faculty members, who bring extensive academic and research expertise, alongside industry experts who provide practical insights and real-world applications. This method aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical implementation. The curriculum is cutting-edge incorporating real-world case studies, simulations and interactive learning experiences.Courses will be conducted through TimesPro’s state-of-the-art interactive learning (IL) platform in a direct-to-device (D2D) mode. Additionally, learners will benefit from immersion sessions at IISc, providing valuable insights through faculty interaction and networking opportunities with peers from various industry sectors.



