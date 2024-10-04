IHM Bhubaneswar empowers 150 hearing-impaired youth

Bhubaneswar: The Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Bhubaneswar is making significant strides toward inclusivity by equipping 150 hearing-impaired youths from Odisha with the skills needed for a successful career in hospitality. This transformative initiative, sponsored by the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD), Government of Odisha, aims to enhance employability and open new doors for these talented individuals.

The program, which focuses on hospitality operations, has already started yielding impressive results. The first batch of trainees is set to complete their training in October 2024, and many participants have already received job offers from leading hospitality brands. This early success underscores the impact of the program in providing meaningful employment opportunities for differently-abled youth.

In addition to job placements, IHM Bhubaneswar is proud to announce that 13 trainees have been selected to participate in the prestigious National Abilympic Event in Jamshedpur. This national platform allows these individuals to showcase their skills and compete with the best talent from across the country. Among the participants, Mr. Nityanand Singh has already won a medal and has qualified for the National event in Delhi, highlighting the exceptional abilities of the trainees.

This initiative reflects IHM Bhubaneswar's commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where everyone, regardless of physical abilities, can thrive. By offering specialized training and creating pathways to employment, the institute is empowering differently-abled youth to excel in the hospitality industry.

IHM Bhubaneswar’s efforts are a testament to the power of inclusive education, breaking down barriers, and ensuring that every individual has the opportunity to contribute to and succeed in a rapidly growing sector.