Ideology of hatred and violence took away our beloved Bapu: Rahul

Araria (Bihar): Taking a veiled swipe at the BJP on the 76th anniversary of the martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged fellow citizens not to allow the 'flame of truth' to be extinguished in the face of 'hatred'.

Taking to his official handle on X, the Congress MP commemorated the martyrdom of the 'Father of the Nation' posting, "On this day, the ideology of hatred and violence took away our beloved Bapu from the country. And today, that same mindset seeks to take away his principles and ideals from us as well."

"However, in the storm of hatred, we must not allow the flame of truth and goodwill to be extinguished. This, indeed, will be our sincere tribute to Gandhi Ji," Rahul wrote in his post.

Meanwhile, Rahul's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Monday completed its West Bengal leg and entered Bihar on Tuesday.

The arrival of Rahul's bandwagon into Bihar is significant as it happened barely two days after Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar ditched the 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance in the state, of which the Congress was a part, and returned to the BJP-led NDA fold.

He also announced his exit from INDIA, the national bloc of Opposition forces that he was a key architect of.

Rahul's yatra, on Tuesday, resumed its march from Ambedkar Chowk in Bihar's Araria district.

To mark the 76th Anniversary of the martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi, a prayer meeting was organised at the campsite of the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Araria on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also commemorated the day, vowing to continue his "fight against the ideology that led to the Mahatma's assassination".

'76 years ago today, on this day, forces spreading hatred assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. To commemorate him, a prayer meeting was organized at the campsite of the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Araria, Bihar, this morning. Our fight will continue against the ideology and those who adhere to it, those who opposed Gandhi during his lifetime, denied him and ultimately orchestrated his assassination. Now, they are attempting to appropriate his legacy," Ramesh posted from his X handle.

"Those who glorify Godse should neither be allowed to define the 'Idea of India' nor will it be permitted," he added.

Earlier, on Monday, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a blistering attack on the BJP, claiming that the custom of holding elections in the country and the parliamentary democracy itself might be in peril if the party were to be elected for a third, straight term at the Centre.

"Tomorrow at 1.30 pm, the Congress Party will hold a huge public meeting in Purnia during the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will address this public meeting," Ramesh posted earlier from his X handle.

On Monday, the Congress resumed its yatra from West Bengal's North Dinajpur district.

The hybrid march, which rolled out of Manipur's Thoubal on January 14, will cover over 6,700 kms over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts. It will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts.

The yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 20, after 67 days.