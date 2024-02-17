Ibrahimpatnam SI Saves Suicide Attempt Victim with CPR

Hyderabad: Ibrahimpatnam sub-inspector Shaik Mybelly saved the life of a person who had attempted suicide by administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation at Ripole on Saturday.

Mybelly received information that one Santhosh Mukherjee had tried to die by suicide. Along with

head constable Chandra Shekar and constable Yadagiri, Mybelli went to the scene, rescued Mukherjee and performed CPR.

Mukherjee’s co-workers assumed that he had died but Mybelly’s CPR revived him. Mukherjee was taken to a hospital. Senior police officials appreciated Mybelly’s spontaneous action.