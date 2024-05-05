I developed Vijayawada East, not Gadde, asserts Devineni Avinash

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC candidate from Vijayawada East constituency Devineni Avinash on Saturday asserted at a Meet the Press programme here that Vijayawada city has developed during the past five years because of the efforts put in by the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

He lashed out at Vijayawada East’s sitting legislator Gadde Rammohan of Telugu Desam.

Avinash called Gadde an incompetent MLA who did not work for the development of the East constituency during the past five years. “I took the constituency’s issues to the notice of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and resolved them. Gadde Rammohan did nothing. Rammohan’s younger brother acted as shadow MLA bagging all contracts in the East Constituency as a benami,” the YSRC candidate charged.

He promised to continue development of the East Constituency and Vijayawada with support and cooperation from CM Jagan in the coming years.

Avinash accused Telugu Desam leaders of claiming works done by Jagan government as theirs. He recalled that he brought even a small problem to the Chief Minister’s attention and got it resolved.

“Construction of retaining wall at Krishna Karakatta had been a long-standing desire. When floods came in 2019, we met the CM and asked for a retaining wall. Jagan gets the credit of constructing the retaining wall, as he had also promised during his padayatra,” the YSRC candidate underlined.

He pointed out that a Shadikhana too had been a long-time wish of Muslims. But TD MLA Gadde Rammohan never tried to construct the same. But when he (Avinash) brought it to the CM’s attention, ₹2 crore had been allocated and construction of the Shadikhana completed.

Devineni Avinash declared that while the opposition is going to people with caste politics, YSRC is going to people with welfare and development.