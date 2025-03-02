Hyderabad: Wrong-side driving killed 12 since 2023

Hyderabad: Wrong-side driving killed eight persons in 2023, three in 2024 and one in this year, joint commissioner of police (traffic) D. Joel Davis said on Saturday, ahead of a awareness drive on Monday.

" Special drives are being conducted to enhance commuter safety, reduce road accident fatalities, promote traffic discipline, and ensure compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act, " said Davis.

The drive from Monday, will focus on wrong-side driving, no helmet use and improper number plates.

"One of the most critical issues being addressed is wrong-side driving, which not only leads to severe traffic congestion but also poses a significant risk to all road users," Davis said.



The joint commissioner warned that the violators will be penalised under the Motor Vehicles Act.



According to rules 50 and 51 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989, all motor vehicles must display a clearly visible and legible registration mark (number plate) at both the front and rear sides. Vehicle owners in Hyderabad must ensure compliance with these legal provisions.



"Violations, including missing, erased, tampered, defective, or irregular number plates, will attract a fine of Rs 200, and chargesheets will be filed as per sections 80(A) of TG Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, sections 50 and 51 of CMVR, 1989 read with 177 of Motor Vehicles Act,1988," Joel Davis said.



Citizens have been asked to report traffic violations on Hyderabad Traffic Police's Facebook, X (Twitter), Whatsapp (8712661690) and helpline (9010203626).



