24 March 2024 4:13 PM GMT
Hyderabad to Have 15 Election Centres with CCTV
The Hyderabad district election authority said it will set up 15 distribution, reception and counting centres (DRCs) for the Lok Sabha polls. (Image:DC)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad district election authority said it will set up 15 distribution, reception and counting centres (DRCs) for the Lok Sabha polls. CCTV cameras will be set up at these centres and at the at the offices of the returning officers. A press release said that as part of the model code of conduct in the 15 Assembly segments of Hyderabad district, Rs 46.61 lakh was seized in the 24-hour period from 6 am on Saturday. Since the MCC came into effect at 3 pm on March 16, the seizure in Hyderabad district was valued at Rs 2.20 crore


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

