Hyderabad to Get Ultra-Modern AI Research Centre

Hyderabad: The city, known for its science, technology and software centres, will soon have an ultra-modern research centre for artificial intelligence (AI). The government allocated `774 crore for the information technology (IT) sector for the state Budget on Thursday.

For gains in the AI sector and to make Hyderabad a global hub for artificial intelligence, the government announced to AI Summit in the city with the theme `Making AI work for everyone’ on September 5 and 6.

Making this announcement while presenting the Budget, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the finance minister, said the summit would be attended by 2,000 experts and influencers from all over the world. He expressed the hope that it would aid Telangana’s progress in the AI sector.

The summit will help Hyderabad emerge as a leader in the field of artificial intelligence as the government wished to capitalise on the rapid gains already made in this sector, Bhatti announced.

Bhatti also announced that the state government is planning to extend the fibre grid facility to the remote areas. “This will not only enable internet and cable network facilities for the local people but also be useful for the tourists coming to remote areas, aiding eco-tourism development,” he said.