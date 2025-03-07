Hyderabad to celebrate Women’s Day with Anup Jalota’s musical tribute

Hyderabad: The city will mark International Women’s Day with an evening of music at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Bashirbagh. Organised by the Sangitanjaly Foundation in association with the government’s department of language and culture, the event aims to celebrate the spirit of womanhood through the power of music.

The highlight of the evening will be a performance by the legendary Anup Jalota, revered as the Bhajan Samrat for his mastery in devotional and ghazal music. Accompanying him on tabla will be Grammy jury and GIMA award-winning percussionist Pt Prodyut Mukherjee. The event will also feature an ensemble of talented musicians adding depth to the mesmerising performance.

This musical tribute not only honours women’s contributions to society but also supports a meaningful cause, with proceeds benefiting Autism Ashram.



