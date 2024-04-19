Hyderabad Residents Express Concern Over Water Supply Amid Borewell Drying

Hyderabad: Many residents from the city, while stating that neither the quantity nor duration of water supply by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decreased, pointed out that as bore water pressure was decreasing and in some places were drying up, some households were availing of supply by tankers.

However, in localities where new houses have come up, the water supply has reduced drastically.

While those living in Bloomfield Ecstasy at Tellapur said that the supply in April was as it was during the earlier months, residents of Gayatri Hills in Road No. 10, Jubilee Hills, lamented that the supply had decreased.

“The water supply to our society has not decreased,” said Tellapur Neighbourhood Association (TeNA) president Ramana Eshwaragiri.

However, R. Pushpa from Gayatri Hills said that what was lasting an hour’s duration has been reduced to 30 minutes. She reasoned that this was largely due to the new apartments that have been occupied in recent times.

A. Narsimhan from Golf View Apartments in Nanakramguda said that there is hardly any change in the quantity of water supply but the consumption has increased.

Many living in the eastern part of the city also stated that there was no difference in the drinking water supplied to them in April.

“The quantity and duration of the water supplied in our area has not decreased,” said B.T. Srinivasan, general secretary, United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations, Greater Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, a HMWS&SB official, citing the example of Asmangadh in Malakpet located in south Hyderabad, said that there were hardly any complaints related to water scarcity from that division.

On the tendency to order water tankers, board officials said that most of the bookings were from the western part of the city, especially from buildings that depend on bore water.

According to HMWS&SB data, due to rainfall deficit this year, out of the 13,900 bore wells, 6,900 have dried up and the present water supply to the city is 2,610 million litres a day.









