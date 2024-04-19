Hyderabad Ranks Fourth in Uber's Forgetful Cities Index

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is among the top `forgetful’ cities. Ride hailing app Uber released the 2024 edition of its Lost and Found Index, giving a snapshot of the most frequently forgotten items, the most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week when Uber riders tend to be most forgetful.







Phones, bags, wallets and clothing top the list of items left in Ubers across India, followed by utility items such water bottles, keys, and accessories such as spectacles and jewellery. Many also forgot unique things such as a Ukulele, a coin collection, prasad (from temple) and hair trimmer. Riders also left behind important documents such as passports, bank and business papers in their Ubers.



“We’ve all had that moment where we realised we left behind a precious item or even a cherished belonging in a cab. Uber’s Lost and Found Index aims to educate about in-app options available to them in case they lose or forget something in their Uber during their trip,” says Nitish Bhushan, head of central operations, Uber.



The report further says people are most likely to forget their belongings in an Uber on Saturdays, Fridays and Sundays. Many tend to forget blue coloured items the most, followed by red and pink. Evenings made people most forgetful, with most items left behind around 7PM. Riders with Apple devices were most forgetful during the year gone by. Top phone brands forgotten in the cabs include Apple, Samsung, and Redmi. Delhi bagged the title of the most forgetful city in the country for the second year in the running. Mumbai retained its second spot. Bangalore reclaimed its third place from Hyderabad, which slipped to fourth as residents became more watchful about their belongings. Pune rounded up the top 5 most forgetful cities in the country.





Riders can report about the forgotten item this way.

● Tap on “Menu” icon.

● Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something.

● Tap “Report an issue with this trip”.

● Tap “I lost an item”.

● Tap “Contact my driver about a lost item”.

● Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit.

● If you lost your phone, enter a friend’s phone number instead.

● Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.

● If the driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return.

● If unable to connect with the driver, use ‘in-app support’ to report the loss, and Uber Support Team will step in.