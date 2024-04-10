Hyderabad Police Issue Eid-Ul-Fitr Advisory for Public Safety

As the festive spirit for the upcoming Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations, builds up, to ensure the smooth conduct of the festivities and for public safety the Hyderabad City Police have issued an advisory regarding the congregational prayers scheduled at Eidgah Mir Alam Tank and Hockey Grounds at Masab Tank. These restrictions and diversions are to be implemented on the festival day, April 11, 2024.





According to the advisory, restrictions and diversions will be enforced between 8:00 am to 11:30 am, coinciding with the time of the Eid prayers. This period has been earmarked to facilitate the movement of worshippers to and from the designated prayer grounds.

The advisory comes as part of the Hyderabad City Police's proactive measures to manage crowd control and traffic flow during religious gatherings, especially on the Eid festival.

It is expected that traffic rerouting and temporary road closures will be put in place around the vicinity of Eidgah Mir Alam Tank and Hockey Grounds at Masab Tank to ensure the safety and convenience of the attendees.





The Hyderabad City Police have urged citizens to cooperate with the authorities and adhere to the instructions provided during the specified hours to prevent any inconvenience and ensure the peaceful observance of Eid-Ul-Fitr.



