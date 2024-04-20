Hyderabad Police Chief Urges Peaceful Hanuman Jayanti Procession, Sets Guidelines

Hyderabad: City police chief Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy asked participants of the Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 23 to start early, avoid use of DJ systems, not burst firecrackers or throw vermillion or gulal on passers-by.



He also asked the participants not to use slogans, speeches, songs and banners to provoke people. He said carrying of sticks, swords and firearms was banned. Drones could be used only with police permission.

Sreenivasa Reddy appealed for a peaceful festival and procession, while speaking at a coordination meeting with Hanuman Jayanti organisers including leaders of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Prashad and police and civic department officials at Basheerbagh on Saturday.

Present were the heads and senior officials of the Cyberabad and Rachakonda police, as well as the GHMC, roads and buildings, fire services, discom, EMRI, TSRTC, water board, health and medical departments.

“Hyderabad city takes pride in being a truly multicultural city and we have to ensure that peace and tranquility continues to be maintained without giving scope to anybody pointing out any bias towards any community,” the commissioner said.



He advised against rumour-mongering, spreading provocative posts and fake messages on social media. The police chief advised the organisers to abide by the model code of conduct and said party symbols or political speeches would not be permitted. A joint control room will be set up at the Integrated Command Control Centre at Banjara Hills from 8 am to respond quickly to any development or redress grievances.He advised against rumour-mongering, spreading provocative posts and fake messages on social media. The police chief advised the organisers to abide by the model code of conduct and said party symbols or political speeches would not be permitted.

The officials inspected the nearly 12.2 km route of the main procession. Sreenivasa Reddy requested all the departments to expedite the pending works.









