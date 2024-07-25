Hyderabad: Nehru Zoo Celebrates Tiger & World Nature Day with Student Contests

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park celebrated the International Tiger Day and World Nature Day on Thursday with day-long competitions for school students. About 685 students from seven government schools and 31 private schools participated in the competitions and there were 10 participants for the photography contest.

Though it was overcast, students turned up and showed interest in participating in drawing, painting, quiz and elocution competitions.

Zoo director Dr Sunil S. Hiremath and curator A. Nagamani thanked the students and school managements for their participation.