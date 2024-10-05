Hyderabad Mandates CCTV in Kitchens for Food Safety

Hyderabad: Eating establishments with a seating capacity of 50 or more are now required to install CCTV cameras focused on kitchen areas, to ensure better monitoring of kitchen hygiene and sanitation practices, as per a GHMC advisory issued on Saturday.

The guidelines cover various aspects of food safety, from the design of premises to personal hygiene and training of food handlers. "The updated FSSAI license must be displayed prominently, and food establishments should ensure proper maintenance of their facilities," the advisory said. The guidelines also mandate regular medical examinations for food handlers and provide clear instructions for maintaining personal hygiene, including the use of aprons and gloves.

Records such as pest control logs, employee health reports, and disposal of used cooking oil are to be meticulously maintained.

Key regulations include:

*Kitchens must have non-toxic, impermeable surfaces, and walls, floors, and ceilings must be free from flaking paint or shedding particles.

*Adequate lighting and ventilation are mandatory, and windows must be fitted with insect-proof screens.

*Regular cleaning schedules must be maintained, with no stagnation of water in food preparation areas.

*Drains should be designed to handle expected loads and equipped with grease and cockroach traps.

*Establishments are required to ensure timely removal of food waste and refuse to avoid accumulation that could attract pests.

*All food, especially items of animal origin, must be stored at appropriate temperatures to prevent spoilage.

*There must be clear segregation of raw, cooked, vegetarian, and non-vegetarian foods.

*Annual medical examinations for food handlers are mandatory. Workers must maintain strict personal cleanliness, including wearing clean clothes, gloves, and headgear, and should not be involved in food handling if suffering from any illness or open wounds.

*Water used in food preparation must be tested semi-annually, and records of these tests must be maintained.

*At least one trained supervisor certified by FSSAI’s Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) programme must be available for every 25 food handlers.