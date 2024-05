Hyderabad: A man allegedly murdered his wife over marital dispute on Monday night, Mokipa inspector B. Veera Babu said on Tuesday. The attacker was identified as Manikyam, 51, and the victim Yadamma, 45, workers residing in Indra Reddynagar. Police said Manikyam had been harassing Yadamma for several days assuming that she was cheating on him.