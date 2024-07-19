Hyderabad: Local Assaults Power Inspectors

Hyderabad: A local allegedly assaulted an electricity line inspector and his aide in Erragadda on Friday when they asked him to pay the power bill. The incident occurred around 10.30 am when line inspector Haminpur Srikanth and his colleague Pottagalla Sai Ganesh, a private meter reader, were collecting power bill dues at the Janapriya Apartments in Motinagar.

The line inspector Srikanth, in his complaint, said Sai Ganesh and he had visited the residence of one Venkataswamy to collect a bill of Rs 6,858. When they informed Venkataswamy of the due, his son Muralidhar Rao intervened, refused to pay the bill and allegedly started threatening them. The situation escalated when Muralidhar Rao allegedly became aggressive, pushed Srikanth and punched Sai Ganesh in his face and stomach.

Due to this assault, Srikanth reportedly sustained internal injuries and Sai Ganesh suffered bleeding injuries to his eye. Srikanth requested the police to take action against the assailant for the attack and obstruction of his duties.

Sanathnagar inspector A. Purender Reddy said the police had registered a case against the assailant, arrested him and a court sent him to remand.