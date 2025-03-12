Hyderabad: Fruit vendors warned against using carbide to ripen mangoes

Hyderabad: As a precautionary measure during the mango season, officials from GHMC and police personnel held a drive at Mozamjahi Market here on Wednesday. As part of the exercise, fruit vendors were warned against ripening fruits through carbide. The vendors were also briefed about ripening through ethephon by following the norms.

“The vendors were briefed about the quantity of ethephon that was needed and equipment, including airtight containers,” said a GHMC official.



The teams randomly inspected five establishments selling fruits in Mozamjahi Market. Later, the officials said that they did not find the presence of carbide.



“The fruit sellers were sensitized to avoid using carbide to ripen the king of fruits," said a GHMC press release.

The fruit vendors were instructed to abide by the recommended ripening process as under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006. They were urged to use only permissible materials as recommended by the commissioner of food safety.