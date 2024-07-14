Hyderabad Faces Surge in Seasonal Diseases: Dengue, Viral Fevers on the Rise

Hyderabad: The city is seeing a steady spike in seasonal diseases like viral fevers, dengue and chikungunya with the outpatient count at the government fever hospital, Nallakunta, going up to 800, following a 10 to 20 percent increase in viral fevers.

According to its superintendent, Dr. K. Shankar, the hospital has been getting around 700-800 patients since Saturday, while the regular patient count is around 600. "Around 60-70 cases are testing positive for dengue or chikungunya," he told Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile, blood donors have been receiving one or two requests for platelets from hospitals across the city.

"With the increase in rains, at least two dengue cases are coming every day and we are expecting more in the coming weeks," said Shravan Pintoo from Hyderabad Blood Donors Welfare Society. A similar count was shared by Mahalaxmi from Swapnika Reha, while Being Human-Ek Umeed has been receiving three requests daily for live blood donors for dengue patients.

"Patients are also coming from outside Hyderabad such as Karimnagar and Warangal. They are admitted to private hospitals in the city. These hospitals do not take blood units from other blood banks and allow only live donors. In such cases, patients' families contact us," said Bunty from Being Human-Ek Umeed.

The PHC in Kushaiguda has been receiving around six to seven viral fever cases daily and three cases of dengue in the last one week.

Meanwhile, an increase in upper respiratory infections is also being reported by individual pulmonologists. "There is a significant increase, with children catching infections more than adults," said Dr. Vyakarnam Nageshwar.

Dr. Mahabub Khan, superintendent, government general and chest hospital also confirmed an increase in cases pertaining to upper respiratory tract infections.

"People usually go to a nearby ENT facility and we only get 10% of the cases that are serious. We usually treat lower respiratory tract infections. There has been a 10% spike in these cases as well," Dr Khan said.

Doctors recommended taking precautionary measures like wearing masks, using tissues while sneezing and drinking boiled water to prevent getting inflicted with seasonal diseases. Doctors have said that people should ensure there is no stagnant water in their homes, wear full sleeved clothes and if they notice high fever for more than three days, they should contact hospitals immediately