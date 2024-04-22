Hyderabad Drinking Water Suppliers Compromise on Hygiene, Risk Consumer Health

Hyderabad: Amid the heat waves, some drinking water suppliers are skimping on health and hygiene norms, putting their consumers at risk. Many firms that supply water in cans use bore well water which is often contaminated with pollutants and harmful bacteria and needs proper filtration before use. Water suppliers are skipping this crucial step, delivering untreated borewell water directly to consumers. Many firms that supply water in cans use bore well water which is often contaminated with pollutants and harmful bacteria and needs proper filtration before use. Water suppliers are skipping this crucial step, delivering untreated borewell water directly to consumers.

Furthermore, water suppliers use unsafe ice to cool the water. Ice made from contaminated and unpurified water can introduce harmful bacteria and impurities into the drinking water, defeating the purpose of trying to provide a refreshing and safe beverage.

Pavan Kumar, a water filtration and filling plant worker in Kavadiguda, said the water from borewells was directly poured into drums, and ice blocks dropped into them. After two hours, the cool water is transferred from the drums into cooling cans, which will be delivered to their customers.

Many suppliers also use old plastic cooling cans to keep the water cool, which can leach harmful chemicals into the water over time. The cans pose serious health risks if used for prolonged periods of time.

A water treatment plant, to run its operations, must get its food and trade licences, and a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. The plant must employ chemists and microbiologists for the plant, and must have labs and chemicals to purify the water. The water has to be filtered multiple times before they are transferred into cans. But, none of this is happening in reality.





