Hyderabad: DCA raids medical shops in Bhupalpally, seized drugs worth Rs 13L

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials have conducted raids at two different places -- Bhupalpally and Bandlaguda, and seized drugs worth Rs13 lakh.

In Bhupalpally, the DCA officials raided Sai Balaji Multi Speciality Hospital and detected unauthorised stocking of a huge quantity of medicines for sale. Additionally, huge stock of physician’s samples were also found stocked on the premises. Drugs worth Rs 11.83 lakh were seized during the raid,” said Director General, DCA, Telangana, V B Kamalasan Reddy.

In the second case, the DCA officials conducted raids on Shifa Hospital located at Mumtazbagh, Bandlaguda, Hyderabad, being run by Ahmed, and detected unauthorised stocking of a huge quantity of medicines for sale.

The DCA officials of Hyderabad Zone detected huge stocks of nearly 20 types of medicines on the premises without any drug license. The medicines included antibiotics, analgesics, anti-ulcer drugs. DCA officials seized the stock worth Rs 1.2 lakh during the raid.

The DCA DG further stated that wholesalers/dealers who supply medicines to such entities, who are stocking and selling drugs without a drug license, are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and that stringent action would be taken against them. Wholesalers/dealers shall mandatorily ensure that the recipient entities hold a valid drug license before supplying medicines to them.