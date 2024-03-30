Hyderabad: Criminal case against KTR in Banjara Hills PS





Police filed criminal case against BRS working president and former minister K T Rama Rao at Banjara Hills police station.

A Congress leader, B Srinivas Rao, complained against KTR that he had made derogatory comments against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy that he had collected Rs 2,500 crore from builders, contractors and sent it to Delhi.

The complainant was filed by Srinivas with Hanmakonda police, and referred it to Banjara Hills police for further investigation, sources disclosed.

Cases were booked against KTR under sections 504, 505(2) of the IPC.