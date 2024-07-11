Hyderabad Cricket Chaos: TCA Urges CM and HC to Probe HCA Fraud Allegations

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) has urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Justice Alok Aradhe to intervene and look into the affairs of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and put the house, which is in disarray, in order.

‘The association has robbed public funds through dubious means, has suppressed careers of talented youngsters and was looting funds in the name of development of cricket in districts,’ alleged a representation submitted to them by TCA general secretary Dharam Guruva Reddy

Guruva Reddy demanded a criminal investigation into the fraudulent activities of HCA president Jaganmohan Rao and other office-bearers. He said that the HCA had even failed to comply with the direction of Justice L. Nageshwara Rao’s committee, which had sought a forensic audit of accounts of five years.

Jaganmohan Rao and apex council members are misusing funds given by the BCCI. Even former players and the cricketing fraternity have been crying foul of the fraudulent acts of the incumbent HCA body, he said.

Guruva Reddy stated that Jaganmohan Rao was not a member of HCA and had contested the election representing a club that was already disqualified. His election is illegal, Reddy said.

He cited the open letter written by HCA joint secretary Basava Raju about the irregularities and the hand in glove embezzlement by the president, secretary and some members of the apex council.

Meanwhile, submitting the same representation to the director general of Anti Corruption Bureau, Guruva Reddy demanded an ACB probe into how the HCA has siphoned off public funds and those released by the BCCI.

He ridiculed Jaganmohan Rao’s claim that they have given ₹15 lakh to each of the 30 district associations for conducting summer camps. He said that Rao had never consulted TCA, which has been promoting cricket in the districts since inception.